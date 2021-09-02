Eye hospital holds free vaccination drive for 1,000 people

HYDERABAD

02 September 2021 19:14 IST

A free COVID vaccination drive for 1,000 people was launched by MaxiVision Eye Hospital at its Somajiguda branch on Thursday. The drive will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. till September 5, where Covaxin will be administered. Appointments can be made at 9390035926.

Chairman of the hospital Dr. G.S.K. Velu said that a separate block has been created with all paramedical support in the hospital at Somajiguda. Based on the footfall, they may increase the number to 2,000.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar was the chief guest of the drive. The initiative is in partnership with FICCI and Neuberg Diagnostics.

Advertising

Advertising