Eye care while burning the midnight oil for exams

School examinations, as well as the all-important boards and intermediate exams, are set to begin next month and students have their heads buried in textbooks. It won’t be long before many students start pulling all-nighters to brush up on their lessons as the exam date draws closer. Studying for long hours, spending more time on screens, insufficient sleep and infrequent blinking may ensure good grades, but can be detrimental to eye health.

The negative impacts include fatigue, dryness, and itching in the eyes, leading to discomfort, headache, blurry vision, and even migraine.

Consultant opthalmologist at Child Sight Institute, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, Goura Chattannavar has listed safety measures to avoid eye strain and increase efficiency during the demanding hours. The measures include the 20-20-20 rule — look 20 feet away or out of the window every 20 minutes for 20 seconds to shift the focus from near to far distance. This helps the eye muscles to relax.

Students are also advised to get a minimum of six to eight hours of sleep every day. “Late night studying and the use of electronic gadgets lead to alteration in the blood levels of melatonin, which is responsible for the circadian rhythm (sleep-wake pattern over the course of a 24-hour day). Any deviation in circadian rhythm leads to irregular sleep patterns and behavioural issues such as anxiety and stress,” says Dr Chattannavar.