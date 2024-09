Extreme rainfall in Telangana, Khammam district records 52.1 cm rainfall; IMD issues red alert

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for several districts in Telangana for Sunday (September 1) extremely heavy rainfall has been recorded in a few districts, with Kakarvai in Khammam district receiving the highest rainfall of 52.1 cm.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 8 a.m., Inugurthy in Mahabubabad recorded 45.6 cm of rainfall, followed by 45.4 cm in Redlawada of Warangal, 45.2 cm in Chinna Gudur of Mahabubabad, 44.3 cm in Mukundapuram of Suryapet, 43.5 cm in Nellikudur of Mahabubabad, 41.1 cm in Pedda Nagaram of Mahabubabad, 40 cm in Kommulavancha of Mahabubabad, 37.1 cm in Malyala of Mahabubabad, 34.7 cm in Danthalapally of Mahabubabad, 33.6 cm in both Maripeda of Mahabubabad and Bachodu of Khammam, 31.9 cm in Ayyagari Palle of Mahabubabad, 31.1 cm in Lakkavaram Road of Suryapet, and 30.1 cm in Kalleda of Warangal.