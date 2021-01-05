Extortionist gang busted, six arrested

The police of Siddipet have arrested five persons, including a woman, for threatening people in the name of a public organisation and collecting money.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Rameswar, one P. Swathi had some differences with her husband. Accused Bhaghya Rekha approached Ms. Swathi and threatened her that she would get a case filed by her husband against her if she did not pay them ₹ 5,000. Suspecting foul play, she approached the police. The police have arrested Bhagya Rekha and others, including her husband.

Mr. Rameshwar appealed to the people to approach the police if they face any problem.