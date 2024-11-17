ADVERTISEMENT

Extortion bid foiled, two arrested with three pistols

Published - November 17, 2024 10:06 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police (Khammam) Sunil Dutt (centre) showing the three pistols, four magazines and 17 bullets seized from the accused in an extortion attempt case, during a press conference in Khammam town on Sunday.

Two bike-borne men carrying three pistols were arrested by the Khammam Three-Town police while they were heading to Mudigonda to “extort money” from a granite factory owner in Khammam district on Sunday, the police said.

Three pistols, four magazines, 17 bullets and a bike were seized from the duo. The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Afsar (50), a realtor-cum-businessman of Khammam town, and Gundamalla Venkateswarlu (50), a realtor of Kothapeta village in Mahabubabad district.

They were apprehended by the police during vehicle check at Prakashnagar in Khammam town.

Police said the duo suffered losses in their real estate business in the past and turned to extortion. They procured three 7 mm pistols from Bihar through a person named Riyaz of Khammam around 11 months ago.

Police added that the arrested persons were involved in extortion cases reported in the limits of Mahabubabad, Garla, Maripeda and Kesamudram police stations in the State.

A case under the relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against the accused and a search is on to arrest Riyaz, the accomplice of the arrested duo.

