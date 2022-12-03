Extension of pooja services for devotees in 74 temples from Dec. 10

December 03, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Endowments department has decided to extend the pooja services in 74 major temples across Telangana for the benefit of devotees and they would become available by December 10, Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy has said.

He held a review meeting with the department officials on extension of temple (pooja) services, online services, implementation of ‘dhoopa deepa naivedya pathakam’ in more temples, gazette notification on endowments lands etc. on Saturday. Focus of the meeting was on extension of temple services and better services for devotees.

The Minister stated that the pooja services being followed with ‘aagama’ tradition in the major Vaishnava, Shaiva and Ammavarla temples would soon be extended to other temples. Details of new pooja services being introduced in temples where they were not being offered so far were already uploaded on the department website https://endowments.ts.nic.in/, he added.

On the protection of endowments lands across the State, the Minister said the department was issuing gazette notifications on the lands and details of lands in Secunderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri district were already published in the gazette. Details of endowments lands in other districts would be published in the gazette soon.

He explained that the step was taken to protect the valuable lands with the backing of law so that such lands remained in the name of the deity concerned forever. The Minister stated that 1,300 acres in Secunderabad and 3,000 acres in Medchal-Malkajgiri district were already published in the gazette.

The chances of encroachment of lands in the gazette would not be possible, Mr.Reddy said, adding that even if somebody tries to trespass, the issue would be settled in the favour of the endowments department in courts.

Commissioner of Endowments V. Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner Krishnaveni, Special Grade Deputy Collector (Endowments Lands) Ramadevi and Assistant Commissioner (Secunderabad) Krishna participated in the meeting.