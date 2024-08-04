Extension of nightlife in Hyderabad comes as a small win for citizens

Hyderabad’s extended restaurant hours, until 1 a.m., is anticipated to deter crime by increasing late-night foot traffic, according to city police. While the decision has elicited mixed reactions from citizens who work late, it is generally seen as a positive step forward.

An officer in-charge of the old city of Hyderabad said that being one of the top metro cities, Hyderabad ought to have a nightlife culture. “Personally, if this decision promotes and opens a door for the nightlife culture to come to Hyderabad, nothing like it. Meanwhile, the establishments in this side of the city have raised concerns about their businesses being shut down early. Now that they were given an extension, they should be satisfied but also adhere to the specific timings allotted to them,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, a senior officer from Cyberabad police said that this decision will only affect 1%-2% of the city’s population. “From the law and order perspective, we have to wait and see how this decision unfolds. Either way, establishments in the popular hubs across Cyberabad were open till midnight on weekends until now,” said the officer.

“Clocking out of work by 10 p.m., I used to feel bad seeing how restaurants around me were closing soon,” said Akhil Kumar, a private employee from Marredpally. “Hope this gives people like me some relief,” he said.

Nithin Raj, a freelance marketing executive from Musheerabad, said how his client meetings/dinner take longer than expected, making it hard for them to hold a conversation without police sirens going off from around 11 p.m. itself. “It can be better, but this isn’t all bad. I know so many people who are hurried out of establishments with the police patrol vans making rounds to warn them. I’m sure people, at least the creative folks like me, are thankful for this,” he said.

However, Kajal Sinha, a software employee from Madhapur, is among the happy lot. “My shift gets over at around 2.30 p.m. and on days my work gets hectic, I end up relying on the cloud kitchens which stay open for delivery at that time. Would have been nice to have a nightlife where we can step out and grab a bite through the night. Not everyone works in 9-5 jobs anymore!” she shared.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on August 2 announced on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that restaurants and establishments in the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities will be open till 1 a.m.

“Liquor shops, however, will have to shut at 11 p.m. as usual. I held a meeting with police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda on July 24 and 25 and directed them to allow eateries to carry on their business till 1 a.m. under the three commissionerates.

The Hyderabad subreddit on Reddit has been holding discussions and opinions on the city’s nightlife for months. About six months ago, a user posted, “What I don’t understand is why they can’t have a couple of dedicated food zones at least till 2 a.m. for the second/third shift people.”

A month ago, another user commented on a Reddit post about how apart from Ramzan, Ganesh Chaturthi and weekends, everything goes silent in the ‘metropolitan’ city after midnight.

However, after the Chief Minister’s decision, his video about the same was shared on the platform, which garnered comments like, “Why just 1 a.m. and not like other metropolitan cities that have a 24hr licence?” and “They’ll take away your bread and give you crumbs, and you’ll be thankful for the crumbs.”

One of the users appreciated the point about shops selling alcohol being shut by 11 p.m. and said how the previous government was crazy about liquor. “Lets give me some points for this, guys,” he said.

