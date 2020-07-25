Extend Rythu Bandhu to ryots of Raikod: HC

SANGAREDDY

25 July 2020 00:00 IST

About 300 farmers stand to benefit

In a relief after two years, the government was directed to extend Rythu Bandhu to farmers of Raikod mandal headquarters.

The High Court issued orders in this regard on July 6.

There was a dispute over 460 acres of land in Raikod mandal headquarters. These lands are under the occupation of by about 300 farmers. The issue came to the light when Rythu Bandhu was not extended to these farmers. The authorities informed them that they are not eligible for the scheme as the land belongs to Wakf Board, and that the new pattadar passbooks will not be issued. Challenging the government decision, some farmers, in two groups, approached the High Court seeking justice.

Shaik Ghousia Begum and 51 others have approached the High Court seeking justice along with another group of 68 farmers with the same demand of justice. They urged the High Court to direct the authorities to immediately issue new pattadar passbooks cum title deeds for the subject land of petitioners in Raikod village so that they can avail Rythu Bandhu scheme for the year 2020-21 along with arrears for the years 2018-20. They also urged the court to direct officials not to interfere in the enjoyment of their lands.

“The respondent authorities are directed to issue new pattadar passbooks cum title deeds to the petitioners in respect of subject lands situated at Raikod village and mandal, Sangareddy district, to enable the petitioners to claim Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits for the year 2020-21 along with arrears for the years of 2018-20 and other benefits like bank/ crop loans for the said lands,” read the order issued by Justice K. Lakshman. At the same time, petitioners directed not to create any third party interest and shall not change the nature of property.

“We have approached the High Court seeking justice in 2009 and finally the court directed the authorities to extend Rythu Bandhu to us. We hope that the authorities will respond positively,” P. Kedarnath Patel, one of the petitioners told The Hindu.