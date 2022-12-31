‘Extend MSP to cotton, farmers are in distress’

December 31, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urging him to extend minimum support price (MSP) to cotton, stating that farmers were in complete distress.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister here on Saturday, Mr. Revanth Reddy said the government had been not responding when farmers were unable to get MSP and traders were taking them for a ride. He demanded that the government offer a price of ₹15,000 per qunital for cotton, waive ₹ 1 lakh farm loan immediately as promised, settling the private borrowing of farmers who had committed suicide, extending all benefits to tenant farmers on a par with farmers owning the land and implementing crop insurance.

“Farmers are on road demanding the MSP. Traders are offering them between ₹ 6,000 and ₹7,000 per quintal whereas farmer can survive only if they get a price of ₹15,000 per qunital. On the other hand, the farming sector has been facing serious crisis with no proper crop plan, no agriculture plan and lack of quality in the supplied seeds and fertilizers. Whom should they approach if not government?” asked Mr Revanth Reddy in the letter.

Referring to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) latest reports, the TPCC president said that so far 6,557 farmers had committed suicide after formation of Telangana and the State stood at fourth place in farmers’ suicides. Stating that in the last 11 months as many as 512 farmers had committed suicide as per the study by an NGO, he said majority suicides were by tenant farmers and there were about 16 lakh tenant farmers in the State.