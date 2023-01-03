HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expose BRS, it is not necessary to the nation, say Congress leaders

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is known to break promises, point out TPCC leaders

January 03, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several Congress leaders came down heavily on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that he has been trying to cheat the people in the name of newly named BRS. They have accused him of failing to fulfil promised made to the public.

“Mr. Chandrashekar Rao is an ambassador to false claims and he cheats people repeatedly. Promises like Dalit as Chief Minister, one employment for each family, three acres land for dalits, reservations for tribals were never fulfilled. Dalit Bandhu was introduced during Huzurabad byelections followed by money transfer to the beneficiaries under sheep distribution scheme in Munugode byelection. The money transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries was now frozen,” said TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. He has informed that as many as 33,000 accounts were frozen.

Stating that promises like farm loan waiver, free fertilizers, DA for employees and addressing the problems of podu farmers were also kept aside, the TPCC leader accused that the BRS was established on the directions of BJP and people are ready to teach a lesson to KCR and BRS.

Party vice -president Cheruku Sudhakar said that all the schemes designed by KCR were aimed at benefiting in elections.

Another vice president Ch. Kiran said that an awareness programme would be held for party leaders at Gandhi Ideology Centre on January 4th on five issues, including Dharani, Hath Se Hath Jodo, party insurance claim, media and social media and lapses in Election Commission, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The programme will conclude with the address by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.