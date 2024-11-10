Explosion at restaurant injures four in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

An explosion occurred at restaurant ‘Telangana Spice Kitchen’ in Jubilee Hills around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Four individuals, including a child, residing in nearby huts sustained injuries. The management of the restaurant was booked after complaints from the neighbours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident brought officers from fire, electricity, disaster response force, Clues Team, HYDRAA and a bomb squad to the spot, located on a hillock in the West Zone of the city. The restaurant functions on the two floors of a three-storey building.

DCP (West) S.M. Vijay Kumar said that due to a lack of adequate ventilation in the kitchen area, a gas leak formed a cloud. “Preliminary observation of the scene suggests that the cloud of gas burst into flames as an electrical appliance triggered the spark,” said the DCP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Durga Bhavani Nagar Basti, located around 40 metres away from the point of explosion, sustained injuries in the mishap.

Families residing in huts made of asbestos sheets were hit with splinters from the blast, said ACP (Jubilee Hills) P. Venkatagiri. According to CCTV camera footage, the restaurant staff were seen cleaning and locking up the place till 1.30 a.m. The blast occurred at 4.50 a.m and the fire engulfed the area within minutes, said the ACP.

Based on complaints from the residents of Durga Bhavani Nagar Basti and a neighbour whose under-construction building was damaged, cases were registered against the restaurant management.

Meanwhile, the restaurant took to their social media and announced that it will be closed for renovations for the next 15 days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.