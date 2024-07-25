Exploring options to raise additional resources to meet targets set in Budget: Bhatti

The State Government is exploring options to raise additional resources to meet the targets set in the Budget presented in the Assembly on Thursday.

“The government is looking at multiple options besides arresting leakages and pilferages to ensure that revenues required to fulfil the targets and commitments under the six guarantees are mobilised. “We are confident that we can match the figures projected in the Budget,” Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said, after presenting the ₹2.91 lakh crore annual financial statement in the Assembly.

Evades direct reply

The Minister however, evaded a direct reply when asked about the sectors that were being looked into for raising resources saying, “You will see in the coming days”.

Asked about the downtrend witnessed in tax revenues in the recent past, compared to the previous fiscal, Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, who was accompanying the Minister, said that the slowdown was due to various factors, including Assembly polls resulting in regime change, followed by Lok Sabha polls. “It has been a trend to see that slowdown will be followed by normal growth next year and we are hopeful of raising the required resources,” he said.

Fine balance

The Minister said the government had struck a fine balance in welfare and development in the allocation of funds, ensuring that adequate allocations are made to key sectors like education and health. Special emphasis was laid on women’s empowerment in line with the Congress’ promise of making members of women self-help groups ‘crorepatis’.

It was accordingly decided to ensure that SHGs availed loans to the tune of ₹20,000 crore every year for the next five years and the interest on these loans would be borne by the government. “The amount could be much higher than ₹20,000 crore if things progress as planned,” he said.

In addition, allocations were made for SC and ST sub-plans to ensure that even backlogs in release of funds by the previous government were covered. “Unlike the BRS government, we are committed to see that allocations made to sub-plans are not diverted,” Mr. Vikramarka said.

Flays KCR

He took a dig at BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao for criticising the Budget saying that the previous government, which allocated ₹17,700 crore for Dalit Bandhu, did not release a single rupee for the scheme last fiscal exposing its intent of gaining political mileage in the name of Dalit empowerment.

The Minister said that tax collection remained stable in the first quarter and was set to improve by the third quarter, and government was hopeful of significant improvement in tax revenues during this fiscal.

To a question, he said that the government was paying ₹5,365 crore a month towards interest and principal of loans raised by the previous regime. “Compare this to payment of ₹605 crore towards interest and principal annually in 2014-15,” he said.

Substantiating his claim, he said the Congress Government had opted for borrowings of ₹35,118 crore since taking charge while it had repaid ₹42,892 crore towards interest and principal.

Asked about KCR’s criticism of the Budget, he alleged that Mr. Rao attended the session at the instance of the BJP leadership. He should have attended the session on Wednesday, when the government passed resolution protesting against the discrimination against Telangana in the Union Budget and extended solidarity with the government in the interests of the State.

Replying to a query on the huge allocations made to GHMC and HMDA, he said an unprecedented allocation of ₹10,000 crore was made for improving basic amenities in the GHMC area to create an ecosystem for promoting job creation in services, IT, Defence, aerospace and other sectors.

The city is gradually turning out to be a “city state” going by the steep increase in working population and allocations had been made accordingly. “We wanted to invest in infrastructure to create an ecosystem for future needs. The city should have human resources that are job ready for every emerging sector,” he said.

