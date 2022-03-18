Explore rail coach factory in PPP mode: Uttam

Nalgonda Parliament member and senior Congress leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has urged the Central government to explore the possibility of establishing railway coach factory at Kazipet for rail coaches of Vande Bharat scheme.

Speaking in Parliament, he said the Centre has refused to set up the coach factory as promised in the A.P. Bifurcation Act citing feasibility and lack of funds. However, the government should explore the possibility of setting up the same in the public-private partnership as several industrialists are keen to invest.

He reminded that the Railway Minister has recently announced manufacturing of new generation coaches for 400 Vande Bharat trains and this can be done at the proposed coach factory in Kazipet. “The idea of coaching factor promised was not about economical feasibility alone but to provide employment opportunities to people of Telangana,” he said.

Mr. Uttam Reddy also wanted the government to introduce a high-speed train or bullet train from Hyderabad to Vijayawada connecting Suryapet and Kodad, which was economically feasible. He also suggested a new rail line from Chityal in Telangana to Jaggaiahpet in AP to reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

He said the rail line between Motumarri and Vishnupuram is being used only for goods trains and the government should also introduce passenger trains. The Commissioner of Rail Safety has not been approached so far though the officials are citing the reason for not starting passenger trains in that route.