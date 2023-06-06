Explore oceanography at INCOIS facility in Hyderabad on June 8

June 06, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HYDERABAD

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) will be having an ‘Open Day’ at its state-of-the-art facility at Ocean Valley in Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet, on the occasion of Ocean Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 8. The theme this year is ‘Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing’ and visitors, including students, will be offered a unique opportunity to explore oceanography, learn about cutting-edge research and understand the vital roles oceans play in our daily life. Scientists will show the visitors around the laboratories and let them witness advanced technologies and instruments used for oceanic state forecasting and tsunami early warning; explore oceanographic equipment gliders; and study satellite imagery and data visualisation tools, according to a press release on Tuesday.

