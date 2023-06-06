HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Explore oceanography at INCOIS facility in Hyderabad on June 8

June 06, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) will be having an ‘Open Day’ at its state-of-the-art facility at Ocean Valley in Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet, on the occasion of Ocean Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 8. The theme this year is ‘Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing’ and visitors, including students, will be offered a unique opportunity to explore oceanography, learn about cutting-edge research and understand the vital roles oceans play in our daily life. Scientists will show the visitors around the laboratories and let them witness advanced technologies and instruments used for oceanic state forecasting and tsunami early warning; explore oceanographic equipment gliders; and study satellite imagery and data visualisation tools, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.