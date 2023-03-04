Explore new tech on show at Kisan mela, farmers told

March 04, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

New and innovative farm machinery displayed at the Kisan Agri Show being held here would help the farming community learn about new developments in the farm mechanisation area, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said on Friday.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day event at Hitex here, he hoped that the event would bring a positive change in the use of machinery in agriculture. About 150 exhibitors are displaying their farm machinery and produce at the event.

The event has a special section (Spark) for agri-startups and a knowledge centre manned by a cluster of participants from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, State agricultural universities and a number of industries that are into production of farm machinery.

KISAN forum convenor Niranjan Deshpande said such events would pave the way for innovators to create and build new technology in the field of agriculture. The technology on display would also be useful for farmers. He stated that about 20 agri startups were presenting their new technologies and concepts at the exhibition.

At the knowledge centre, farmers would get information and knowledge about new technologies and innovations appropriate for Telangana and neighbouring areas. It would also showcase latest technological developments in the agriculture sector and adoption-ready innovative mechanisms that are likely to be introduced in the market soon.