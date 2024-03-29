Explain to people about ‘broken’ promises of Congress to garner support for BRS: Harish to party ranks

March 29, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Minister T. Harish Rao has asked the party ranks to explain to the people the false promises made by the Congress and how it had ‘deceived’ people by not implementing many of them even four months after coming to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the party’s preparatory meetings of the Dubbak and Siddipet assembly constituencies in support of BRS candidate for Medak parliamentary constituency P. Venkatrami Reddy, he said either the Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could buy a few leaders of the BRS and not its support base.

“It was the BRS rule that had brought drinking water and irrigation to Dubbak constituency. The Congress government is not in a position to implement many of the benefits promised as part of the six guarantees. Unable to keep its promises, the Congress government is spreading lies on the BRS rule,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Congress plea to people to support it based on its 100-day rule, Mr. Harish Rao sought to know whether the promised enhanced social security pension amount, rythu bharosa, 10-gram gold along with ₹1 lakh as part of kalyanalaxmi/shaadi mubarak, and bonus for paddy had reached beneficiaries so far.

Turning to the BJP, he said BJP candidate for the Medak Lok Sabha seat M. Raghunandan Rao had won Dubbak assembly by-election in the past by making tall and false promises. “It was time people taught a lesson to the two parties for not keeping their promises,” he added.

On those who are migrating out of the BRS, Mr. Harish Rao said only those who joined the party mid-way and power brokers were leaving it like the trees shed their leaves during the fall to get rejuvenated soon after. At Siddipet, he alleged that those who had obstructed Siddipet’s development were seeking votes now. He claimed that the veterinary college, Shilparamam and Allipur double road works sanctioned during the BRS rule were now being diverted to Kodangal constituency. He criticised the Chief Minister for snatching benefits sanctioned to Siddipet, though he was free to get anything sanctioned to Kodangal afresh.

He asked people to vote for the Congress in case they had received ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver, ₹15,000 per acre rythu bharosa, ₹500 per quintal bonus to paddy and several others or else support the BRS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.