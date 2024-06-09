‘Explain the process for offering grace marks’ 

HYDERABAD

Even as National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Kumar Singh on Saturday assured that a high-power committee will investigate the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG), Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao demanded that the Agency must disclose the methodology in offering grace marks to candidates.

“No student from Telangana is in the top five ranks for the first time in the last five years. This is due to various irregularities, is what we believe,” he posted on X, while demanding justice by forming a high-level expert committee.

“We demand that the government disclose the process followed for allocating grace marks. There should be a standardised methodology that benefits everyone, not just a select group of 1,500 students,” Mr. Rama Rao, legislator from Sircilla, added.

According to DG Mr. Singh, who addressed the press in Delhi, over 1,600 students have asked for re-test and compensation of marks. He said that the committee, headed by former UPSC chairperson, will investigate the concerns and give its recommendations and final report by NTA will be disclosed soon.

As per a clarification on NEET (UG) results announced on June 4, “the cut-off scores are determined based on the overall performance of candidates each year. The increase in cut-off reflects the competitive nature of the examination and the higher performance standards achieved by the candidates this year.” It further stated that a total of 13,373 challenges were received regarding the provisional answer key of one question in Physics.

“Due to the differences in the old and new editions of the NCERT textbook, the Subject Expert(s) held that two options be taken as correct in place of one option for this question. Out of the 67 candidates who got 720/720 marks, 44 are on account of the revision in one Answer Key of Physics and 06 are on account of compensatory marks for loss of time,” it explained.

A total of 47,371 students from Telangana qualified NEET (UG) this year. While the top ranker from the State was 77th, the only two other toppers from Telangana were 167th and 453rd under Scheduled Tribe category.