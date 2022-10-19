Explain steps taken for transgenders’ welfare: HC

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday instructed the State government to explain within a month what steps it had initiated to comply with the Supreme Court directions with regard to transgenders and their welfare. A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy gave this direction while hearing a PIL petition filed during the COVID-19 pandemic seeking measures to protect the lives of transgenders getting starved during COIVD-19.

Advocate Jayna Kothari said before the bench that the government was required to initiate more measures for the welfare of transgenders. Pension schemes like Aasara should be extended to them treating them as a separate section deserving financial assistance from Government. The bench will hear the matter on November 30.

Interim direction

Justice K. Laksman of the High Court on Wednesday passed an interim direction suspending the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Adjudicating Authority’s order pertaining to seizure of some assets of Karvy group. The petitioner’s counsel Avinash Desai, presenting his contentions before the bench, said the Adjudicating Authority passed the order without quorum. The authority must comprise three members, including one from legal background, he said. However, the order of the authority freezing assets and seizure of records was passed by a single member (non-judicial and retired IRS officer). The matter was posted for November 29.

Service regularisation

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court ordered the Telangana State Dairy Development Corporation to regularise the service of V. Pradeep in the post of Junior Engineer from the date of his appointment. Pronouncing verdict in a writ petition filed by the junior engineer seeking regularisation of his service having been appointed on contract basis 12 years ago, the judge said the petitioner had been continuously serving the corporation for more than 10 years and there were vacancies of the sanctioned posts of his cadre. The judgment said the citation presented by petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar (Umadevi’s case and Nihal Singh’s case) squarely applied to the case of the petitioner.