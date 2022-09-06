Explain stand on junior panchayat secretaries: HC

Services not regularised as promised, says employees’ association

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 06, 2022 21:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice P. Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to explain its stand within a week over regularising the services of over 9,000 junior panchayat secretaries.

The interim direction was passed in a writ petition filed by Telangana Panchayat Secretaries Federation seeking a direction to State government for regularisation of the services of junior panchayat secretaries appointed four years ago. The Federation contended that the government at the time of appointing them had assured that their services would be regularised after three years.

However, the government extended their appointment period from three years to four years. The fourth year had ended by this July but the services of the panchayat secretaries were not regularised, the Federation said in its petition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation told the court that the junior panchayat secretaries were appointed after selecting the candidates by conducting a written examination. The notification stated that services of the selected candidates, who show satisfactory performance, would be regularised as panchayat secretaries-grade-IV.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, this promise was not fulfilled, the petitioner said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app