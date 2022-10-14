Explain stand on enhanced ST reservation in Group-I recruitment: Telangana HC to government

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice N.V. Sravan Kumar of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Chief Secretary of the State government to consider the representation of candidates from Scheduled Tribes to implement the enhanced reservation quota of 10% reservation to ST candidates in the ensuing recruitment test for Group-I officers.

The judge passed the interim direction while hearing a writ petition moved in the form of lunch motion filed by five ST candidates aspiring for Group-I posts. Justice Sravan Kumar, however, declined to stall the Group-I preliminary examination to be held on Monday.

The petitioners wanted the HC to stay the preliminary test claiming as the government was not applying the enhanced reservations of 10% to ST candidates in the Group-I recruitment test and this would result in irreparable damage to them and all ST candidates. After hearing contentions of advocate Rachna Reddy, appearing for petitioners, and Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar, the judge said the court would not stay the preliminary exam to be held after four days.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If any order is passed at this stage, it will affect fate of five lakh candidates” appearing for the exam. To the extent of exam ... let it be conducted,” the judge said. The judge, however, made it clear that the final results of the exam would be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition.

Telangana State Public Service Commission issued Group-I recruitment notification on this April 26. Nearly five months later, the State government on this September 30 issued GO 33 enhancing reservations for ST candidates in educational institutions and government jobs from existing six per cent to 10% with immediate effect.

The petitioners contended that the Group-I notification was issued considering six per cent reservation to ST candidates. In the backdrop of the increased reservation percentage, candidates of the category should get more vacancies and the TSPSC should make changes in selecting candidates accordingly.

A representation was given to the Chief Secretary to implement the enhanced reservations for ST candidates in the Group-I exam but there was no response, the petitioners’ counsel told the HC. Replying to a query raised by the bench, SGP Sanjeev Kumar explained that while Group-I recruitment test notification was issued in April, the ST reservation percentage was enhanced five months later.

The increased reservation quota would apply to job notifications issued after September, he said. The judge directed the government to file its response on the matter.