Explain delay in Hill Fort Palace conservation: HC to government

Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the response of the State government in renovation and conservation of Hill Fort Palace building, a notified heritage monument, and directed all the officials of government departments concerned to appear before it on December 20.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, hearing a PIL petition filed two years ago by Hyderabad Heritage Trust seeking renovation of the heritage structure, expressed concern over the government’s delayed action on the matter. The bench sought to know why the government failed to release ₹50 crore sanctioned for renovation of the Palace. It was not fair for the government to seek time every time the case is heard, the bench said. The matter was posted to December 20.

Varsity admission

Telangana HC directed the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to permit four students (whose parents are Non-Resident Indians/Persons of Indian Origin) to participate in the counselling for admission into MBBS and BDS courses. Passing this interim direction in a writ petition filed by the students, a bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao also instructed the university Registrar to give admissions to the four students if the fall under the zone of merit.

The bench said in its order that the direction was passed since the petitioners studied in Telangana State for more than four years. This period of study gave the petitioners certain rights for consideration for admissions into the courses. These rights accrued by the students cannot be taken away by a notification issued by the University on this October 10 making them ineligible to secure admissions in the courses.

Raja Singh case

The division bench of Justices A. Abhishek Reddy and J. Sridevi will hear contentions of Advocate General B.S. Prasad on Wednesday in the writ petition filed by incarcerated MLA T. Raja Singh’s wife challenging his detention under PD Act. The petitioner’s counsel and senior advocate L. Ravi Chander completed his arguments on Tuesday.

