Explain defection of 60 MLAs, MLCs and MPs to BRS in 10 years, Congress tells KTR

Govt Whip Adi Srinivas questioned the morality of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao going to town accusing the Congress of admitting the BRS MLAs and asked him to explain why the BRS admitted more than 60 MLAs, MLCs and MPs in its two terms from Congress, TDP and the CPI.

At a press conference here, he said KTR speaking morals in politics should be ashamed after his father and former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao invented new ways of defections merging the Legislature Parties at will while admitting the defecting MLAs into the party one by one.

He said Telangana society needs an answer from him for polluting politics encouraging defections when people wanted a democratic Telangana where the opposition parties too should be strong. “Who was behind taking the Congress MLAs in 2014 and 2018 and who was the middle-man who lured the MLAs with money power,” he asked.

Mr. Srinivas alleged that the Kalvakuntla family had defamed Telangana in the 10 years destroying all the values in politics and administration. “KTR owes an explanation rather than making a hue and cry about his party MLAs now leaving,” he added.

He also questioned KTR for continuously speaking on the issue which was in the High Court and the Speaker’s Office. He said people had already taught a lesson to the BRS in the Assembly elections and later giving a zero in the Parliament elections and if bypolls are inevitable as per KTR’s wish people were ready to teach the BRS another lesson.

Mr. Srinivas asked the BRS leadership to control their abusive language against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy or else they would have to face similar reaction from the Congress cadre.