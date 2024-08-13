GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expired food and missing wardens among issues flagged by ACB during raids on school hostels in Telangana

ACB officials along with officials of Legal Metrology and sanitary and food inspectors raided 10 hostels across the State

Updated - August 13, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Tuesday, flagged several concerns during surprise checks conducted in 10 government hostels across Telangana. The report along with recommendations will be sent to the government. 

Hygiene concerns in kitchens, storerooms and washrooms, use of expired food products, insufficient lighting and ventilation and erratic water supply were among the key concerns observed during the joint operation involving Legal Metrology officials, sanitary and food inspectors.  

The team also observed misappropriation of funds in the purchase as the weight of commodities in the hostels was found to be at variance with what was entered in the registers.  

The hostels were not maintaining any of the 18 types of mandatory registers or records and even the wardens were found missing, attending duties only once a week or once a month, the ACB said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.