Expired food and missing wardens among issues flagged by ACB during raids on school hostels in Telangana

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Tuesday, flagged several concerns during surprise checks conducted in 10 government hostels across Telangana. The report along with recommendations will be sent to the government.

Hygiene concerns in kitchens, storerooms and washrooms, use of expired food products, insufficient lighting and ventilation and erratic water supply were among the key concerns observed during the joint operation involving Legal Metrology officials, sanitary and food inspectors.

The team also observed misappropriation of funds in the purchase as the weight of commodities in the hostels was found to be at variance with what was entered in the registers.

The hostels were not maintaining any of the 18 types of mandatory registers or records and even the wardens were found missing, attending duties only once a week or once a month, the ACB said.