Experts surprised over huge number of sada bainama applications

HYDERABAD

12 November 2020 20:03 IST

As the regularisation of sada bainama (land transactions on plain paper) transactions hit a road block, experts in land related issues are expressing surprise over the huge number of applications that are being filed.

Regularisation of sada bainamas is not a new phenomenon and the process for regularisation under Rule 22 (2) of Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbook Rules, 1989 read with Section 5(A) of the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 1971 was taken up by the government in the past too. When claims through Form-X for regularisation of sada bainamas were invited in June 2016, the government received 12.64 lakh applications and more than 6 lakh applications had been regularised in the due course of time.

“Huge number of applications have been processed and regularised in the recent past. But over nine lakh fresh applications have been received now. The huge number of applications in surprising,” said an expert on land issues adding this is giving rise to doubts over the misuse of the well-intentioned scheme announced by the government in the interest of poor land owners.

Advertising

Advertising

The government should therefore take steps to complete regularisation of the pending sada bainamas in a time bound manner. These requests should be processed online all through, from submission of application to issuance of Form 13B so that there is no scope for misuse of the scheme. “Regularisation of sada bainamas is a double edged tool and the government should take adequate steps to reduce scope for irregularities,” M. Sunil Kumar of Nalsar University of Law said.