Experts discuss parental diagnosis in preventing thalassemia

July 22, 2023 05:34 am | Updated 05:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society organised a symposium on Friday bringing together experts to discuss the pressing need for increased awareness about thalassemia and the crucial role of parental diagnosis in preventing this genetic blood disorder. During the event, experts emphasised the importance of proactive screening and prenatal diagnosis to ensure a future-free from thalassemia-related challenges for families.

One of the key points raised during the symposium was the urgent request to the government to mandate HbA2 test in all hospitals and make it affordable for everyone.

Dr. Manjula Anagani, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, clinical director, and HoD of Care Hospital, shed light on the staggering statistics surrounding thalassemia in India.

Each year, the country reports between 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh thalassemia cases, with approximately 42 million carriers. Shockingly, 10,000-15,000 children are either diagnosed with thalassemia or born with the condition annually. India has earned the unfortunate title of the “capital of thalassemia,” making the urgent need for preventive measures all the more apparent.

Drawing a comparison with countries like the United Kingdom and the U.S., Dr Manjula highlighted their well-established medical infrastructure, where most medical expenses are covered by the government. She further added that by universal screening in all the States in the country, we can make our India and Telangana free from thalassemia.

Dr. Suman Jain, chief medical research officer and CEO of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), presented a comprehensive overview of the current state of thalassemia screening initiatives. He highlighted the pivotal role of early detection in providing a better quality of life for carriers and affected families.

A special panel discussion took place during the symposium, providing an opportunity for panellists to delve into the current situation of thalassemia in the country. Collaborative efforts between healthcare experts and government bodies were discussed, offering hope for an improved outlook for thalassemia in the future.