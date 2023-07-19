ADVERTISEMENT

Experts discuss benefits of edible oils

July 19, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Experts from the healthcare industry gathered to discuss and dispel misconceptions surrounding the harmful effects of edible oils at a seminar organised by Freedom, a brand of sunflower oil.

The event, part of the oil knowledge series, witnessed the participation of nutritionists, healthcare professionals, and culinary experts who aimed to educate the public about the importance of incorporating edible oils into their daily diet for balanced nutrition.

During the seminar, it was highlighted that edible oils play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy diet by providing essential nutrients. Chief dietician at Apollo Hospitals, Haritha Bathina said each type of oil has its own unique benefits. For instance, rice bran oil was highlighted as a rich source of antioxidants and Vitamin E, one that promotes heart health and boosts the immune system. Mustard oil, on the other hand, contains heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, while groundnut oil serves as a valuable source of vitamin E. Further, the versatility of sunflower oil, with its high smoke point, makes it suitable for various cooking methods.

Chef Kiran Joshi, consultant and CEO of Dattatray Hospitality Consultancy Services, highlighted the culinary benefits of using different oils in cooking. By incorporating a variety of oils, one can create a diverse range of flavours, textures, and aromas, thereby enhancing the overall enjoyment of food, he said.

