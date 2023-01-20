Expert committee to evaluate fire gutted building’s structural fitness

January 20, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Whether the multi-storey Deccan Mall on Ministers’ Road in Secunderabad, which turned into a column of raging fire and billowed thick smoke for several hours on Thursday, can withstand human movement, is a question of public interest, more so for the immediate residents of the Nallagutta basthi.

Amid questions of the building’s legality, GHMC’s enforcement, and doubts of fire resistance of concrete and steel, and others, the most popular was ‘when and how will the building be razed?’

Although officials have not disclosed an immediate plan, an evaluation of the building’s structural fitness by an expert committee was taken up on Friday.

Senior engineers from the GHMC, Director of the National Institute of Technology (Warangal) N. V. Ramana Rao and others visited the site for an inspection.

According to their preliminary findings, disclosed by a member, portions of three slabs of the building have fallen down, the rear two panels have sagged, and the overall damage was at about 70%.

“A Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), to evaluate properties of the construction material, components and structure, will decide whether it should be demolished, partly or fully. Although repair is an expensive affair, it would not guarantee the original strength, and rather than retrofitting the structure, demolition appears to be a better choice,” a member opined based on preliminary evaluation.

‘Fire compliance a must’

On preventing fire accidents, in the wake of the city’s Deccan Mall experience, Special Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Arvind Kumar took to Twitter on Friday and announced that he will be part of the meeting with GHMC and Fire department to deliberate on fire safety audit and statutory compliances.

He stated that GHMC, Additional DG (Fire Services), Principal Secretary (Home) will be meeting on January 23 (Monday) to deliberate on fire safety, fire audit and statutory compliances, depending on the nature of trade and storage.