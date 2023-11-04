ADVERTISEMENT

Expenditure observers meet Hyderabad DEO

November 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Office Ronald Rose met the expenditure observers for the upcoming elections at his office on Saturday and elaborated on the measures being taken to conduct fair and free elections.

The observers — Subodh Singh, Lakshmikant Dasappa, Mahesh G Jivadi, Mitu Agarwal, Dhanunjay Singh, Mrinal Kumar Das, Arjun Manik, and Justin Vedhamuthu — were explained about the functioning of the static surveillance teams, flying squads and video squad teams, beside the 18 check-posts, and amount seized, a statement from the GHMC informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US