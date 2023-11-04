Expenditure observers meet Hyderabad DEO

November 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Office Ronald Rose met the expenditure observers for the upcoming elections at his office on Saturday and elaborated on the measures being taken to conduct fair and free elections.

The observers — Subodh Singh, Lakshmikant Dasappa, Mahesh G Jivadi, Mitu Agarwal, Dhanunjay Singh, Mrinal Kumar Das, Arjun Manik, and Justin Vedhamuthu — were explained about the functioning of the static surveillance teams, flying squads and video squad teams, beside the 18 check-posts, and amount seized, a statement from the GHMC informed.

