The Election Commission of India appointed Indian Revenue Service officer Suresh Kumar as Special Expenditure Observer for Huzurnagar bypoll. A 1988-batch officer, Mr. Kumar is Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Central), Ahmedabad.
Mr. Kumar will supervise and monitor functioning of the election machinery, and enforce action based on intelligence inputs and complaints received through the C-Vigil app and voter helpline 1950, a release of the Election Commission said.
District Election Officer D. Amoy Kumar, earlier on Wednesday welcomed G.K. Goklani, senior Indian Railway Accounts Service officer, as Expenditure Observer for the bypoll.
General public, party leaders, members of the civil society and all stakeholders of the election, can contact Mr. Goklani on +91 8985301658 with grievances or complaints on expenditure by the contestants and political parties.
