Expedite works on Secretariat complex: Minister

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy has directed the officials concerned and the construction agency to expedite works on the new integrated Secretariat complex. The Minister, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the ongoing works during his visit spanning close to four hours on Sunday. The Minister was informed that works on 16 of the 32 domes proposed had been completed and structural works on eight others were over. Mr. Prashant Reddy directed the officials to complete the balance works in the earliest possible time.