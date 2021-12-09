CM directs officials to expedite work on new secretariat

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspecting new secretariat works on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

09 December 2021 22:43 IST

Inspects the ongoing works of the integrated complex

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials concerned to expedite works on construction of new integrated secretariat complex and make it operational at the earliest.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and P. Sabita Indra Reddy, and senior officials including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, inspected the ongoing works on the new complex. He expressed satisfaction over the fast pace at which the works were under progress and appreciated the Minister and officials concerned in this regard.

Mr. Rao inspected the concrete structures that were reaching final stages and discussed the progress of works with representatives of work agency, engineers and Roads & Buildings officials. He reviewed the works on the Ministers’ chambers, chambers planned for secretaries and VIPs as well as parking areas and gave suggestions on the improvements that could be made.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister, according to an official release, visited the corridors, ground floor and first floor of the new complex where the slab works relating to the seventh floor are nearing completion. He gave suggestions regarding elevation and other final touches that should be given to the new complex.

He wanted them to take steps to ensure that elevation was bright and steps should be taken to beautify the entire premises. After visiting the exhibition of tiles, granite and other material put up by the officials concerned, the Chief Minister selected models of granites, UPVC windows, aluminium fabrications and other material that should be used in the construction.

He also inspected model water fountains, landscape, restrooms, meeting halls, sky lounge and other structures that were being developed as part of the ₹616-crore project. He expressed satisfaction that the design of the building would enable employees to work peacefully.

Appreciating Mr. Prashanth Reddy and R&B engineer-in-chief Ganapathy Reddy for the progress achieved in the work duly following the suggestions he made, the Chief Minister exhorted them to continue the works with the same pace.

He wanted the officials concerned to ensure that the new secretariat complex would become one of its kind in the country and asked them to be cautious about the quality parameters that were being adopted in the construction process. The officials concerned could visit other States and inspect the secretariat complexes there so that the best practices could be emulated here.