Expedite vaccination in villages: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD

17 November 2021 20:25 IST

District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) in Telangana were directed to expedite COVID vaccination in villages. Health Minister Harish Rao, who held a video conference with them on Wednesday, instructed all DMHOs to complete the second dose soon. Apart from Collectors, support has to be sought from other departments. Health officials have to be on field and conduct the jab drives, he said.

