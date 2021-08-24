Expedite the forest rejuvenation works, says Minister

HYDERABAD

24 August 2021 21:15 IST

Minister reviews CAMPA work of Forest department

Minister for Environment and Forests A.Indrakaran Reddy asked the Forest department officials to expedite the works towards Forest Rejuvenation Action Plan mooted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

As a follow up to the Chief Minister’s meeting with collectors, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy organised a review meeting on Tuesday with the forest officials, and asked them to achieve 100 % rejuvenation block-wise in all forest areas.

PCCF (CAMPA) Lokesh Jaiswal, through a presentation, informed that works worth ₹ 1,497 crore towards compensatory afforestation have been completed, from the total CAMPA funding of ₹ 1755 crore.

Central government has given a nod for ₹ 459 crore works this year, against a proposed ₹ 750 crore, he informed.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy directed the officials to ensure strict audit of the rejuvenation works without compromise on quality and transparency. He inspected the CAMPA works uploaded on the website.

PCCF R. Sobha informed that trenches have been dug for the protection of forests, and bio-fencing has been provided, apart from other measures.

Special Chief Secretary A.Santhi Kumari informed that based on the government’s priorities, action plans have been prepared for forest rejuvenation under the stewardship of the district collectors. Already meetings have been conducted and reports have been prepared, she said.