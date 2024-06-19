Expedite Smart City project works, Ponnam Prabhakar tells municipal officials

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has directed the municipal officials to give wide publicity to the public WiFi hotspots set up in various parts of Karimnagar for improved Internet connectivity as part of the Smart City project.

The minister issued instructions to this effect during a review meeting of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation with the district officials at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Tuesday. When the civic officials apprised him of 22 Public WiFi hotspots set up as part of the Smart City project, the minister asked them to publicise the WiFi facilities apparently pointing out the lack of awareness about the access points. Referring to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up under the Smart City project, the minister said plans are afoot to further strengthen the surveillance and traffic management system in Karimnagar city under the technical component of the project.

The officials briefed the minister about the completion of 73% of works of the phase-I of the Manair River Front (MRF) project. The minister further directed the officials to ensure speedy completion of the pending works taken up under the Smart City project and also the MRF project in compliance with the quality standards. He wanted the district officials to focus on effective redressal of civic grievances, find a lasting solution to the woes of people residing in the areas close to the municipal dump yard, effective monitoring of drinking water supply and sanitation besides curbing unauthorised constructions.

According to sources, the ongoing Vigilance inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the works taken up under some of the components of the Smart City project reportedly came up for discussion in the meeting.

