Expedite recruitment, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party State senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Thursday demanded that the state government speed up the process of recruitment to the vacancies in government departments. In a media statement, he alleged that the delay in completing the recruitment process has been causing utter despair in the aspirants of the posts in the government departments.

“Even though three months have gone by since the announcement of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly on filling 80,000 vacancies in government departments, the process was going on at a snail’s pace,” he said. While permission was accorded to fill 35,200 posts in various departments, no one knows the fate of permission to remaining posts and when they would be filled. Notifications were not issued regularly and the aspirants have been waiting for them eagerly, he said

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao was urged “not to play” with the lives of youngsters aspiring to enter into government posts as they have been spending thousands of rupees every month for coaching, material and for accommodation as part of preparation for the recruitment tests, added Mr. Reddy .