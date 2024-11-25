Expedite project works on priority basis, Uttam Reddy tells officials

HYDERABAD

Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has instructed the officials to expedite the completion of projects identified on priority basis and avoid delays to ensure reach of the intended benefits with their timely execution.

At a review meeting held via videoconference with senior officials on Monday, he asked the officials to accelerate the tendering process and execution of works in the case of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project. He also told them to curb bureaucratic and administrative delays, particularly for priority projects.

He enquired about updates on the Modikunta Vagu project cost estimates and the land acquisition status for the Chinna Kaleshwaram project. He told officials to work closely with Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy to resolve all land acquisition-related issues. Further, he told them to provide the Commissioner with detailed proposals for upcoming land acquisition for other projects.

Regarding sediment removal in projects to improve/restore their water storage capacity, the minister asked the officials to float tenders for de-silting dams and reservoirs. Sediment removal was essential not only to restore storage capacity but to maintain water quality too, he noted.

The minister asked the officials to prepare and submit a status report on project-wise progress, funding requirement, land acquisition hurdles and other bottlenecks. He assured that the State government would address all issues to ensure timely completion of the projects.