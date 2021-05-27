‘Expedite paddy procurement’

HYDERABAD

27 May 2021 23:29 IST

Chief Secretary directs Collectors

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed District Collectors to speedily complete the ongoing paddy procurement.

Directing them to complete the process before the month-end, he wanted them to ensure that shortage of labour and gunny bags are addressed through procurement from the local markets. Steps should be taken to ensure availability of sufficient number of vehicles for transporting paddy. Efforts should also be made to keep a tab on the unwarranted cuts that are being imposed by the millers.

The Civil Supplies Department should take steps to ensure smooth conduct of the procurement process and Collectors were asked to conduct detailed review with district agriculture officers for ensuring availability of adequate stocks of seed and fertilizer at points of sale in view of onset of the monsoon.

The Chief Secretary gave the instructions during a video conference with District Collectors to review the arrangements for paddy procurement, supply of seed/fertilizer and vaccination to persons identified under the super-spreader category. The Collectors were asked to strictly follow the line list and limit vaccination to categories decided by the government. The Collectors were directed to ensure administration of Covishield vaccine to super-spreaders.

Visits ENT hospital

Earlier, the Chief Secretary, accompanied by senior officials, visited ENT Hospital and interacted with patients there.

He enquired about the surgeries that were conducted and the treatment that was being given to patients affected with Black Fungus. He went round each ward, enquired about the treatment being provided and the health condition of the patients.

The government is taking all necessary measures to extend best treatment to patients, he said exhorting them not to get panicky. The ENT Hospital was identified as nodal hospital for Black Fungus cases with 250 beds equipped with necessary facilities, medicines and injections. Twenty surgeries are being performed daily and efforts are on to enhance the number.

Steps have been taken to equip Sarojini Devi hospital with facilities to start treatment of Black Fungus cases, he said asserting that the situation is however under control.