Expedite NEET counselling: junior docs

Expressing support to the nation-wide protest demanding NEET-PG counselling to be expedited, junior doctors across Telangana staged dharnas at government medical colleges on Saturday.

President of Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) Dr. D. Sagar said that PG medical aspirants are on the verge of losing an academic year.

“Currently, the burden of medical services at hospitals is on second and third year PG students (resident doctors). Third year students have final exams in a few months, and would get busy with preparations, which means that the burden will fall on second year students,” he said.


