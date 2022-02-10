Expedite medical college works: Harish

Construction of the eight government medical colleges have to be expedited, directed Health Minister T. Harish Rao. The works were reviewed at a meeting here on Wednesday.

The Minister enquired about the pace of construction of the medical colleges at Mancherial, Ramagundam, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabaad, Sangareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Errolla Srinivas and Health department principal secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi were present.