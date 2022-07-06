Expedite land acquisition for projects, officials told

Sangareddy Collector questions delay in payment of compensation

Sangareddy Collector A. Sharath has directed the officials to speed up land acquisition in the district for various projects including Basaveswara, Sangameswara lift irrigation schemes and National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ).

Mr. Sharath held a review meeting with Revenue and other officials at the district headquarters on Wednesday and asked for the details of each project. He also enquired about the delay in depositing the payments even after award declaration.

“Injustice must not be meted out to farmers. See that they get their due payments. Pay the compensation without any delay. Surrender government lands. Survey should be conducted by survey and land records, revenue and irrigation officials. Focus on speedy completion of land acquisition,” said Mr. Sharath.

Additional Collector Veera Reddy, officials from irrigation, revenue and survey land records were present at the meeting.