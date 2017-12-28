Expedite GOs regulating cinema ticket rates, AP and TS told

Justice S.V. Bhatt of Hyderabad High Court on Thursday made it clear that by January 3 both AP and Telangana have to place the final statutory guidelines fixing rates of cinema tickets class-wise in cinema theatres . The judge was dealing with several cases filed complaining that the government is not regulating the rates of cinema tickets. Both the governments told the court that the GO is ready. The judge did not appreciate the delay and asked the the two governments to place the GOs before the court on January 3.

‘Shielding’ of corrupt civic chief

Justice S.V. Bhatt of Hyderabad High Court on Thursday asked the Telangana government to respond to the writ petition filed alleging that Municipal Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao is shielding the corrupt Municipal Commissioner of Mahabubnagar Municipality.

The case was filed by K. Ravi Kiran and K. Lakshman, councillors from Congress party, who gave details of alleged irregularities by Commissioner Dev Singh. The councillors sought action against K.T. Rama Rao, Mahabubnagar MLA V Srinivas Goud and Mahabubnagar district Collector Ronald Ross for ‘shielding’ the accused commissioner. The judge adjourned the case to January 19 for appropriate response.