Expedite desilting of nalas: Minister

HYDERABAD

12 June 2021 22:06 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography T. Srinivas Yadav has instructed the GHMC officials to expedite the desilting of the city nalas, as the monsoons have already entered the State. He asked them to inspect the progress of the works regularly on the field.

During a review meeting with officials, he asked them to conduct a survey on encroachments along the nalas and lakes, so that the poor people can be evacuated and rehabilitated in the double bedroom housing projects. He also advised them to prepare a plan and estimates for permanent solution to prevent flooding, instead of repetitive temporary measures. Use latest machinery in desilting works wherever possible to minimise deployment of manpower keeping in view the safety of workers, he said. Zonal commissioners, Chief Engineers, Enforcement officials, Engineering and other higher officials attended the meeting, a press statement informed.

Advertising

Advertising