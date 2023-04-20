Expedite construction of Warangal Health City, TIMS Hospitals: Harish

April 20, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao has instructed officials of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department to accelerate the construction of the Warangal Health City. He pushed for the project’s completion by Dasara and the speedy construction of three Telangana Institute of Medical Scinces (TIMS) hospitals in Sanath Nagar, LB Nagar, and Alwal to provide advanced medical care to those residing in the suburbs.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, the Minister explained the revolutionary efforts of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in expanding medical education and enhancing healthcare services for the people of Telangana. Mr. Harish Rao stressed the importance of establishing TIMS services that are on a par with AIIMS in Delhi, the construction of eight teaching hospitals and the design of nine medical colleges to be finished this year.

The Warangal multi-specialty hospital would become a medical hub equipped with modern medical facilities, state-of-the-art modular operation theatres, and air handling units to prevent the spread of infections, he said.

The Telangana government had called for a comprehensive discussion with employee and teacher unions to review the cashless medical services provided by the State government’s Arogyasri programme. The aim was to prepare a report within 10 days that would help bring in a new Arogyasri policy this financial year, as requested by the employees unions.

During the review held recently, Mr. Harish Rao instructed the Arogyasri CEO Visalachi to speed up the process of developing the new policy.

Mr. Rao congratulated officials for obtaining the approval for six of the nine new medical colleges that are set to be established in the districts.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Rizvi, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Swetha Mahanthi, DME Ramesh Reddy, DH Srinivasa Rao, TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar, CM OSD Gangadhar, Arogya Sri CEO Vishalakshi, R&B ENC Ganapathi Reddy, TS MSIDC CE Rajender, Nims Director Birappa, and other officials.