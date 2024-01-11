Expedite 2-BHK housing allotment: Kishan Reddy to Cong. govt.

January 11, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has urged the Congress government to immediately take up allotment of two-bedroom houses, already constructed for the poor in many parts of the twin cities.

Talking to the media after he inspected some slums at Begumpet and other parts of the city on Thursday, he said that the government should live up to its promises and showcase its commitment to the poor by taking up the housing issue without any further delay.

Mr. Reddy accused the previous BRS government of neglecting slums and focusing only on the new growth areas for improving civic infrastructure like constructing new flyovers, storm water drains, drinking water pipelines, sewer lines, etc., whereas conditions in the areas where the poor and downtrodden live had only deteriorated.

He claimed that he had implored former Minister K.T. Rama Rao to improve the basic amenities in the slums where a sizeable section of population live many times but it was of no avail. The streetlights are non-functional while there is a dangerous mix of water and sewer lines in most places. The Minister also charged the previous government of not setting up skill development centres, allowing schools to run in dilapidated buildings and questioned if the present government too wanted to tread the same path.

Later, addressing a press conference at the party office, Mr. Kishan Reddy lambasted the Congress for refusing to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya later this month and claimed that it reflected an “anti-Hindu” attitude.

People of Telangana and across the country will not “forgive” the Congress for playing with the sentiments of the majority community and for giving a political colour to a religious and cultural event which has attracted global attention.

The BJP leader asserted that the temple construction the temple construction has been taken up as per law but the Congress Party has been unable to accept the decisive judgement of the Supreme Court on the issue. By declining the invitation, the Congress has only exposed its “bankruptcy, pseudo-secular attitude” and also betrayed the party’s lack of confidence. There was a political motive behind the refusal to attend the religious event because the party was for vote bank politics, he charged.

