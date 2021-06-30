Expansion at five Area Hospitals to accommodate more patients

HYDERABAD

30 June 2021 21:10 IST

Pre-fabricated structures coming up to deal with a possible third wave

As part of preparations for a possible third wave of the pandemic, the Health department is on the job of constructing pre-fabricated structures at five Area Hospitals. This work has been taken up to open COVID-19 treatment facilities around Hyderabad so that people don’t have to travel to government hospitals located in the city.

The works are being taken up at the Area Hospitals in Golconda, Malakpet, Vanasthalipuram, Kondapur and Malkajgiri.

Currently, COVID-19 treatment is offered at District Hospital in King Koti, Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad, Government General and Chest Hospital in Erragadda, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS)-Gachibowli and Area Hospital in Kondapur.

Advertising

Advertising

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said that after the works are completed, COVID patients from Old City in Hyderabad can opt for the services at the hospitals in Golconda and Malakpet rather than travelling all the way to the District Hospital in King Koti. The steps are being taken to accommodate more patients if numbers were to surge in the third wave.

In case of the Area Hospital in Kondapur, COVID treatment started being provided during the second wave. The expanded facility can accommodate more patients. The works are coming to a close at some of the hospitals. Inauguration is expected around the second week of July.

Apart from this, the bed capacity is being increased at Niloufer Hospital where children are admitted. Equipment, medicines, and other resources needed to treat COVID among children are also being procured.