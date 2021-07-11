Exercise to identify vacancies gathers pace

HYDERABAD

11 July 2021

The exercise in finalizing the cadre strength in different departments picked up pace with the Finance department conducting a day-long crucial meeting with special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, heads of departments and other senior officials on Sunday.

Intensifying its efforts to identify the sanctioned strength in each department and the exact number of staff presently working, the departments had been asked to prepare comprehensive lists of regular employees and vacancies as well as those working on contract/outsourcing basis in them.

Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has been tasked with the responsibility of gathering information from the departments so that a central database on the existing vacancies can be prepared. This would enable the government to notify the recruitment schedule from time to time.

The development follows the announcement made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recently about the government’s intentions to fill 50,000 vacant posts in different departments. The Chief Minister said priority would be given to ensure filling of direct recruitment posts in the first phase and this would be followed by focus on vacancies that arose following promotion of the existing employees.

Senior officials indicated that the exercise on preparation of the required lists would take time as the departments would have to identify regular and contract/outsourcing staff working under their purview to arrive at an exact figure relating to sanctioned strength “It is still being done. Work is under progress” was how a senior official in the know of the exercise responded when asked whether there had been any outcome so far.