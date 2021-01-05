Exercise on pay revision likely to take a few more days

Report submitted 30 months after constitution of the PRC

The exercise relating to pay revision for employees in different cadres of the State government is likely to take a few more days.

Five days passed since the Pay Revision Commission submitted its report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, suspense over basic information like revision in pay scales along with fitment benefit and other aspects continues. The three –member Pay Revision Commission headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal submitted its report along with recommendations in a sealed cover on December 31.

The report follows a more than 30-month-long exercise since the constitution of the PRC in May 2018 and the commission had also been asked to submit recommendations relating to several other employee-related aspects. After the Commission finally submitted its report, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced constitution of a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary with senior IAS officers K. Ramakrishna Rao and Rajat Kumar as members to study the contents of the report in detail and submit the report after holding discussions with the representatives of employee unions.

Sources said a date for the meeting of the high-level committee was yet to be finalised for taking up study of the report. According to the directions given by the Chief Minister, the committee has to study the report in detail and take the views of the employees on record before submitting its findings to the Chief Minister. “It is likely to take some time,” an official said.

The employee unions said they were yet to receive any note regarding the recommendations made by the PRC with regard to pay scales nor was there any invitation to talks from the government. Officials said there was still time and exuded confidence that the process would be completed before the month-end in line with the instructions given by the Chief Minister.