Exercise on new Revenue Act in final stages, says Revenue Minister  

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has said that the exercise for the preparation of new Revenue Act envisaging better services to farmers and common man is in the final stages.

The State government has contemplated the new legislation in view of the misuse of the Revenue department by the previous BRS government and steps are being taken to rectify the mistakes and strengthen the administration at the grassroots level.

Interacting with tahsildars of all 33 districts here on Sunday, the Minister exhorted the Revenue staff to improve their performance in delivering effective and speedy services to the people. He assured that he would speak to the Director General of Police to ensure that cases if any, against tahsildars would be registered after duly obtaining the consent of the District Collector concerned. Steps would be taken to establish a training centre in the State capital for imparting training to tahsildars so that they could improve their performance.

He wanted steps to be taken to ensure that there was no scope for encroachments of government lands and officials should prepare a comprehensive action plan in this direction. Employees should extend cooperation to the people approaching the revenue offices and they should ensure that there is effective coordination between different wings in resolving people’s issues.

He recalled the crucial role played by the department in protection of government lands as well as identifying beneficiaries for various welfare and development schemes and said the department was acting like a bridge between the government and the people. Efficient functioning of the department would ensure that the aims and targets set for implementation of welfare and developmental schemes were achieved.

“Revenue officials should introspect whether the department is functioning in line with the aspirations and expectations of the people,” he said. “Efforts should be made to see that people’s confidence on the government over the implementation of schemes was enhanced,” he added.

Referring to the developments during the previous government, he said the government had enhanced the number of mandals but failed to ensure offices for the newly created ones. Even in mandals where offices were provided, there were no basic amenities or required staff allowing the officials to discharge their duties effectively.

The government had therefore decided to take steps to provide basic amenities in mandal offices besides ensuring that tahsildars were relieved of the burden of additional costs on account of rented buildings, vehicles, court expenses and others. Decision relating to tahsildars who were transferred at the time of elections would be taken in consultation with the employees’ unions.

