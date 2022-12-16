Exclusive lab to study ancient bone DNA to come up at CDFD

December 16, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Scientists have stumbled upon our ancestors by discovering the remains of Neanderthals and more recently, the Denisovans. Could there be another species between Neanderthals and the chimpanzees beyond the 5,00,000-year gap?

“We do not know yet. Although scientists have found and studied fossils, nothing much could be made out. So, until we find evidence we cannot say. Our genetic base is closer to the chimpanzees,” said director of the Directorate of Biotechnology-Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics K. Thangaraj.

Bone samples

The institute in its quest to equip itself for research in ancient DNA bone samples, is setting up an exclusive laboratory within its premises. “What we have are a few bone samples dug up in recent times. Having our own lab will help us in population studies and forensics, as we can match with the samples taken from relatives,” he said in an exclusive interaction.

On ancient DNA samples, he said, “We can check for the missing link between humans and our ancestors, have an understanding on how an organism has evolved over several thousands of years, kinds of diseases prevalent at that time, especially infectious diseases like tuberculosis, which we can see in the bone and how the genome has evolved. Or, how our own genome has changed due to climate, food habits and so on.”

The ₹5 crore lab with three interconnected rooms is to be set up in roughly 200 sq. ft. facility within the building tightly sealed with ‘positive pressure’ to keep contaminants away with special chemical coating of ceiling and floor to prevent growth of bacteria.

“There should not be any contamination from outside. So, an ultra violet light is always on and switched off only when we are working in PPE kits,” the director said. Ancient DNA is extracted through a driller through powdered bone.

Samples from Khammam

“Our ancient samples are currently low, though we have got some from Telangana (Khammam) and Tamil Nadu (Keeladi) through their respective archaeology departments,” he added.

Dr. Thangaraj is excited about studying ancient samples because very few societies across the world have “marriages within populations” (endogamous), which gives an advantage of “comparing with the contemporary populations to analyse”! Once the ancient DNA lab is ready in six months, CDFD will be among the very few institutes housing such a facility. The other one at CSIR-Centre for Cellular or Molecular Biology (CCMB) is under renovation.